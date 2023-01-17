There are family fibers twisting through the Mountain View wrestling program that help connect the dots for the history of high school wrestling in Gwinnett County and beyond.
Two assistant coaches for Jim Gassman’s Bears have lifelong experience in the sport and coach their sons on the team. Jerry Hennebaul and Mike Bowbliss — both former Gwinnett and college competitors — have been involved with the Mountain View team since its inception in 2009. Their sons are Lex Hennebaul, a senior who wrestles at 215 pounds, and Michael Bowbliss, a sophomore 175-pounder.
“We started this program in 2009 and Mike and Jerry have been with me the whole time,” said Gassman, who wrestled at Meadowcreek and whose late father Jay coached wrestling at Berkmar. “Initially, their kids were young and they were instrumental in leading the youth program. And as their kids got into high school, they transitioned into being community coaches … They’ve been very instrumental in helping our program over the last 13 years.”
Mike Bowbliss, a multi-time state placer at Meadowcreek in the early 1990s and a former wrestler at Georgia State, is now on the faculty at Mountain View as a special education teacher. He also coaches football and lacrosse. Bowbliss the elder assents that his son is not quite as enamored with wrestling as he is.
“He wrestles — it’s not his primary sport, but he likes it,” said Mike Bowbliss. “His main sport is lacrosse.”
Jerry Hennebaul comes from a Pennsylvania-bred family with several Wrestling Hall of Fame members, including his father Walt, who was involved in establishing the wrestling program at Parkview High School and was one of the school’s first community coaches. His younger brother Rick coaches at Archer and his older brother Bud has served as the director of the GHSA state wrestling tournament since 2003 and is also a Hall of Famer.
He’s coaching his youngest son after coaching his oldest, Luke, who graduated in 2019 and now plays lacrosse at University of Montevallo in Alabama.
“I was a D-I wrestler (at Chattanooga) and I think both boys wanted to please me and started (wrestling), but I said it wasn’t about me, but them,” said Jerry Hennebaul, whose daughter Maggie is on the swimming and diving team at Niagara University in New York. “Wrestling made my oldest son a college lacrosse player and a great high school quarterback, and Lex decided he didn’t want to play Luke’s sport and he’s the family’s best wrestler.”
Both Mike Bowbliss and Jerry Hennebaul agreed that there are plenty of highs and lows when it comes to coaching their offspring, but both also concur they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s tremendously rewarding the time I get with Michael and the amount of interaction I’m able to have with him,” said Bowbliss. “To get to coach him is truly rewarding and awesome. At the same time, it’s very difficult because you want to be a dad also. Being a dad as well as being a coach does get blurry at times.
“You want him to do his best and you want to get on to him like you do everyone else, but at the same time it’s your son you’re getting on. So it’s not easy but I would much rather be coaching my son than not coaching my son.”
“It depends on the day,” said Jerry Hennebaul of coaching his sons. “It’s harder on them than it is on Dad … The toughest part for me over the years was teaching them as a coach, as opposed to being a dad. And wrestling is a very emotional sport — it’s combative, people get in a fight. You have to calm them down and correct their technique and you talk to them as their wrestling coach but sometimes they hear you as their father … But long term, the bonds it created is unbelievable.”
Mountain View sustained a big hit from last season, graduating 12 seniors, and Gassman said having old pros like Jerry Hennebaul and Mike Bowbliss around to work with younger wrestlers is a big reason Mountain View finished second at the recent Gwinnett County Championships and rank among the top five teams in Gwinnett.
“They just have a lot of experience, so it’s been very useful to help the wrestlers we have,” said Gassman. “Wrestling isn’t a mainstream sport, so often the wrestlers that step into our program are brand-new and don’t have a youth sports background, so it’s essential to have people in the program that know the sport inside and out to help train the new kids and help the older kids who need the details of high-level wrestling.”
“It makes the learning curve much smaller because there are so many of us with decades worth of wrestling knowledge,” said Mike Bowbliss. “We don’t all do things the same way but we’re all trying to get the same results and we work very well together.”
“We can teach at the basic level and when we see kids getting better we can start ramping up the technique (teaching),” said Jerry Hennebaul, who owns a commercial kitchen equipment company. “Some pick it up instantly. We see those things in young kids and we can elevate them quickly.”
It’s likely that even after Lex Hennebaul and Michael Bowbliss graduate, their fathers will still be involved in the sport.
“I don’t think I can get away from it,” said Jerry Hennebaul. “I told Jim that next year, Luke will be at Montevallo and Maggie will be at Niagara so I’ll be in the (wrestling room) in November and December, but in January and February during their heavy competition season, I’m going to travel the country, make sure I don’t miss any of their events and then I’ll be back. I don’t think I can get away from it. It’s too much a part of me.”
