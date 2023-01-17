There are family fibers twisting through the Mountain View wrestling program that help connect the dots for the history of high school wrestling in Gwinnett County and beyond.

Two assistant coaches for Jim Gassman’s Bears have lifelong experience in the sport and coach their sons on the team. Jerry Hennebaul and Mike Bowbliss — both former Gwinnett and college competitors — have been involved with the Mountain View team since its inception in 2009. Their sons are Lex Hennebaul, a senior who wrestles at 215 pounds, and Michael Bowbliss, a sophomore 175-pounder.

