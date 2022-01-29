SUWANEE — Mountain View’s wrestling team won the Region 8-AAAAAAA Traditional title Friday night at North Gwinnett.
The Bears qualified all 14 wrestlers for sectionals and tallied 216 points to hold off runner-up Mill Creek (195.5), third-place North Gwinnett (182) and fourth-place Collins Hill (181.5). Peachtree Ridge was fifth at 121.5.
The individual results are as follows:
Championship matches
106 pounds: Michael Madrala (Collins Hill) pinned Dylan Martin (Mountain View) 4:45
113: Ryder Rodgers (Mountain View) pinned Mason Urie (North Gwinnett) 2:37
120: Josh Stephenson (North Gwinnett) dec. Joshua Sigler (Collins Hill) 6-0
126: Tyson Wilson (Peachtree Ridge) tech. fall Ryan Rodgers (Mountain View) 17-1
132: Banks Bitterman (Mill Creek) dec. Elias Vermillion (Mountain View) 7-1
138: Grant Turner (Mill Creek) major dec. Logan Weaver (North Gwinnett) 8-0
145: Daviel Abreu (Mountain View) pinned Jon Caiazzo (North Gwinnett) 2:28
152: Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek) tech. fall Asher Loomis (Mountain View) 26-11
160: Michael Martin (Peachtree Ridge) dec. Ronan Sherwood (North Gwinnett) 9-5
170: Kiernan Sherwood (North Gwinnett) dec. Joey Bambinelli (Mill Creek) 8-5
182: Armond Jones (Mountain View) pinned John Boratyn (Mill Creek) 3:27
195: Ryan Ackovic (Peachtree Ridge) dec. Richard Ransom (Collins Hill) 5-3
220: David Reyes (Collins Hill) dec. John Dutton (Peachtree Ridge) 7-6
285: Aaron Garcia (Mill Creek) dec. Jaylen George (Collins Hill) 3-2
Third-place matches
106: Hudson Fiddler (Mill Creek) pinned Luke Westbrook (North Gwinnett) 1:33
113: Cullen Finneran (Peachtree Ridge) pinned Andrew Malooley (Collins Hill) :58
120: Luke Vasquez (Mountain View) major dec. Aydin Hall (Mill Creek) 11-2
126: Jonathan Oviedo (Collins Hill) pinned Max Indorf (North Gwinnett) 3:41
132: Colin Eyre (North Gwinnett) pinned Kenneth-Clay Holland (Collins Hill) 2:22
138: Nasir Kornegay (Collins Hill) major dec. Ismauri Valdez (Mountain View) 21-7
145: Prince Khaalik (Collins Hill) pinned Jacob Rogers (Mill Creek) 4:41
152: Ben Kok (North Gwinnett) major dec. Caleb Morales (Collins Hill) 11-3
160: Luke Henderson (Mountain View) pinned Imran Stewart (Collins Hill) :22
170: Parker Tullis (Mountain View) pinned Darien Simon (Peachtree Ridge) :37
182: Avant Jackson (Collins Hill) major dec. Andrew Pearce (North Gwinnett) 16-4
195: Gavin Guerra (Mill Creek) pinned John Parris (Mountain View) 1:14
220: Alan Sanchez (Mill Creek) pinned JaQuan Ivy (Mountain View) :49
285: Orville Beckford-Duffus (Mountain View) dec. Sekou Fofana (North Gwinnett) 9-2
