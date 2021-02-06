Mountain View’s wrestling team won the Region 8-AAAAAAA Traditional Tournament on Friday, earning the 10th region title in program history.
The Bears, who will send 12 wrestlers to state, scored 190 points to finish ahead of runner-up Mill Creek’s 165. North Gwinnett was third at 143, followed by Collins Hill (118) and Peachtree Ridge (92).
Mountain View got individual titles from Luke Vasquez (106 pounds), Lex Hennebaul (132), Jordan Eccleston (145) and Armond Jones (170).
Mill Creek’s region champions were Grant Turner (126), Joey Bambinelli (160) and Gavin Guerra (195).
North had two individual champs — Kiernan Sherwood at 152 and Nathan Lucas at 220.
Collins Hill got titles from Michael Medrala (113), Clint Gilbert (138), Richard Ransom (182) and Jaylen George (285), and Peachtree Ridge got a first-place finish from Stanley Lal at 120.
Finals
106 pounds — Luke Vasquez (Mountain View) pinned Cullen Finneran (Peachtree Ridge) 3:17
113 — Michael Medrala (Collins Hill) dec. Josh Stephenson (North Gwinnett) 6-4
120 — Stanley Lal (Peachtree Ridge) pinned Deavon McDew (Mountain View) 2:38
126 — Grant Turner (Mill Creek) pinned Jonathan Oviedo (Collins Hill) 2:00
132 — Lex Hennebaul (Mountain View) pinned Banks Bitterman (Mill Creek) 4:36
138 — Clint Gilbert (Collins Hill) pinned Nic Bachmann (Mill Creek) 4:00
145 — Jordan Eccleston (Mountain View) pinned Ben Kok (North Gwinnett) 1:23
152 — Kiernan Sherwood (North Gwinnett) pinned Samuel Austin (Mountain View) 3:45
160 — Joey Bambinelli (Mill Creek) for. Andrew Pearce (North Gwinnett)
170 — Armond Jones (Mountain View) pinned John Boratyn (Mill Creek) 4:18
182 — Richard Ransom (Collins Hill) dec. Adam Lee (Mountain View) 4-1
195 — Gavin Guerra (Mill Creek) dec. Corbin Hood (North Gwinnett) 3-1
220 — Nathan Lucas (North Gwinnett) pinned John Dutton (Peachtree Ridge) 5:33
285 — Jaylen George (Collins Hill) dec. Nico Prescott (Mill Creek) 4-1
Third-place matches
106 — Ryan Perry (Mill Creek) pinned Andrew Malooley (Collins Hill) 3:35
113 — Ryan Rodgers (Mountain View) bye
120 — Rudy Rodriguez (Mill Creek) pinned Colby Threlkeld (Collins Hill) 1:37
126 — Elias Vermillion (Mountain View) pinned Tyson Wilson (Peachtree Ridge) :38
132 — Jon Caiazzo (North Gwinnett) pinned Tyler Adamson (Collins Hill) 1:53
138 — Daviel Abreu (Mountain View) pinned Logan Weaver (North Gwinnett) :55
145 — Austin Edwards (Mill Creek) dec. Leonardo Flores (Collins Hill) 6-3
152 — Michael Torres (Peachtree Ridge) pinned Nevaeh Hill (Mill Creek) 2:47
160 — Owen Beam (Mountain View) bye
170 — Ronan Sherwood (North Gwinnett) bye
182 — Jordan Matthew (Peachtree Ridge) pinned Pierce Haynes (North Gwinnett) 1:40
195 — Ryan Ackovic (Peachtree Ridge) dec. Jaquan Ivy (Mountain View) 9-3
220 — Justin Greene (Mountain View) pinned Cooper Kane (Mill Creek) 2:26
285 — Alex Rees (North Gwinnett) pinned D’Vonte Jones (Mountain View) 4:57
