Mountain View’s wrestling team won the North Metro Invitational at Brookwood on Saturday.
The Bears finished with a 131 points to finish ahead of runner-up Lassiter’s 123.5 and third-place Marietta’s 114.5. They also won the junior varsity division.
Ryan Rodgers (132 pounds) and C.J. Beckford-Duffus (285) were Mountain View’s weight class champions, while Dylan Martin (113), Anderson Kesinger (165) and Lex Hennebaul (215) had second-place finishes.
Gilbert Balbuena of Brookwood was the 120 champion, Dacula’s Ethan Ross took first at 126 and Parkview’s Antoine Glasgow won at 138.
Other Gwinnett placers included Lanier’s Eli Thoman (third, 113), Brookwood’s Landon Massey (fourth, 113), Parkview’s Joseph Cox (third, 120), Seckinger’s Omary Tuwano (third, 126), Grayson’s Mikai Brinson (second, 132), Parkview’s Adam Cox (third, 132), Brookwood’s Peter Ngo (fourth, 132), Lanier’s Cooper Martin (second, 138), Grayson’s Kevin Heath III (third, 138), Grayson’s Anthony Navarro (third, 144), Grayson’s Dante Miller (fourth, 157), Brookwood’s Kage Horner (fourth, 165), Seckinger’s Jayden Gary (fourth, 175), Grayson’s Kenneth Howard (second, 190), Dacula’s Jiovany Ganthier (third, 190), Grayson’s Matthew Kilgore (fourth, 215) and Parkview’s Jordan Willie (third, 285).
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970.
Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
