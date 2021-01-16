Mountain View’s wrestling team maintained its stellar run Saturday, winning the Region 8-AAAAAAA Duals title.
The Bears won the region duals title for the sixth time in a seven-year span. A pin by Lex Hennebaul clinched the latest championship by sealing a 45-34 win over Mill Creek in the finals.
Prior to the finals, Mountain View defeated North Gwinnett 60-18, Peachtree Ridge 57-22 and Collins Hill 60-20 in the tournament.
Runner-up Mill Creek reached the finals with wins over Peachtree Ridge (52-20), Collins Hill (45-30) and North (49-27).
North placed third in the region, and Peachtree Ridge took fourth with a 44-35 win over Collins Hill — the Lions’ first win over Collins Hill in program history.
