Mountain View will host two ceremonies for 28 seniors who have signed with college athletic programs.
The first celebration on May 13 will feature 14 athletes — six each from the baseball and softball programs and two volleyball signees, Koko Torii (Barton College) and Eva Murphy (Treasure Valley, Oregon). The softball recruits are Skyla Battle (Xavier, La.), Sarah Currie (Jacksonville State), Kellie Ervin (Rider), Lauren Evens (Augusta), Brooke Finley (Georgia Gwinnett) and Lexie Simonton (Truett McConnell).
The baseball signees are Kenny Mallory (Vanderbilt), Max Gault (LaGrange), Ryan Westfall (LaGrange), D.J. Mungenast (Barton), Thomas Greeson (Gordon State) and D.J. Hays (Maryville).
On May 19, the Bears will celebrate 14 more college-bound athletes, half from the girls lacrosse program. The girls lacrosse players who will play at the college level are Ansley Burroughs (Southern Wesleyan), Lily Clawson (Presbyterian), Emily Denaga (Brevard), Ashley Mercker (Emmanuel), Maria Palomba (Saint Leo), Alyssa Reece (Piedmont) and Laila Sampson (Emmanuel). They are joined by boys lacrosse player Brennon Madonia, a Greensboro College signee.
The second celebration also includes swimmers Corinne Kuiters (Birmingham Southern) and Alexis Inman (William Peace), wrestler Kennedy Shropshire (Indian Hills) and soccer players Maria Velarde (Southwest Oregon), Perla Martinez (Georgia Military) and Bryant Sanchez (LaGrange).
Both ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
