Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 5-0
Last week: Beat Marietta 56-42
Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: John Poitevint
Record: 1-4
Last week: Had a bye
One of the more intriguing aspects of this game involves the coaching staff. Poitevint, in his first season as Mountain View coach, was previously defensive coordinator at Brookwood. His new program will have to find a way to slow down a Brookwood offense that averages 41.6 points and scored 56 last week against defending state champion Marietta.
The unbeaten Broncos have found offensive balance of late with a ground game to go with its prolific passing attack, led last Friday by Dylan Lonergan’s 247 yards and three touchdowns and Denylon Morrissette’s eight catches for 139 yards. They rushed for 280 yards against Marietta, including 157 from Alex Diggs.
Brookwood’s defense hasn’t matched the offensive’s success thus far — it allows 29.8 points per game.
That unit faces a Mountain View offense that has found a lot of its success in the passing game. Two weeks ago against Dacula, quarterback Nathan Payne completed 26 of 40 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He works with a talented receiving corps with playmakers like Mossiah Carter and Marcus Brand. Kaise Hill, Daniel O’Leary and Blake Jones combined for 13 pancake blocks to lead the offensive line in the Dacula game.
The Bears were led defensively in that game by Jordan Eccleston’s 11 tackles, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup and two fumble recoveries.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Mountain View High School
