LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View’s softball team opened defense of its Class AAAAAAA state championship with a sweep of Roswell in Tuesday’s first round.
The Bears (25-7) won the opener 9-0 in five innings and finished off the series with a 3-1 victory in Game 2.
Sarah Currie (20-3) was the winning pitcher in both games. On the night, she pitched 12 innings, gave up 3 hits and no earned runs, walked none and had 19 strikeouts. She also had a double at the plate.
The offensive leaders for Mountain View were Brooke Finley (three hits), Kellie Ervin (three hits, a triple, two RBIs), Ahmari Braden (two hits, two RBIs), Claire Schneider (two hits, RBI), Lauren Evens (hit, RBI) and Bria Finley (double).
Mountain View hosts North Forsyth later this week in the second round.
