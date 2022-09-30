LAWRENCEVILLE — With non-region play in their rear view mirror, Mountain View and Dacula were looking forward to opening their region schedules Thursday.
Mountain View (4-2) got the result it wanted in the matchup, rebounding from a sluggish start of the game to defeat Dacula 29-7.
“Hats off to Dacula tonight as they came out with a lot of fire and we were a bit flat," Mountain View head coach John Poitevint said. "We have to do a better job of executing early in the game so that we can get in a rhythm offensively and defensively.”
Dacula took advantage of a grinding ground attack on the game’s opening possession.
Dacula running back Jayden Bethea amassed 64 yards on seven carries to move the Falcons down to the Bears' 1-yard line. Garrison Cantrell covered the final yard as he crashed over for the Dacula touchdown. Nicholas Bimpong added the PAT to give Falcons an early 7-0 lead.
Mountain View's special teams put the hosts on the scoreboard late in the first quarter. A bad snap sailed over the head of Falcon punter Bimpong and rolled into the end zone for a safety.
After being held in check most of the first half by a stingy Dacula defense, the Mountain View special teams then created some good fortune. Mountain View defenders broke through and partially blocked a Dacula punt. When the ball came to a stop, the Bears had possession on the Falcons' 45-yard line.
“Our plan was to go after it and at least get a shank if not a blocked punt," Poitevint said. "We really needed the field position.”
The Bears' offense moved quickly to take advantage.
Quarterback Jayden Dooley found a streaking Eric Hart, who made an acrobatic catch for a 21-yard gain. Zay Wilson capped off the short drive with a 14-yard run down the right sideline for the Mountain View score. Following the PAT by Nick Rosetto, Mountain View took a 9-7 lead into the half.
The Bears came out in the third quarter with a different approach. The Mountain View offensive line began attacking and opening holes in the middle of the Falcons' defense.
Caleb Farr and quarterback Dooley began to find running lanes and moved deep into Falcon territory. Matthew Haber completed the drive by scooting 19 yards untouched into the endzone. Mountain View now led 15-7 at the three-minute mark of the third quarter.
The Bears added two more scores in the fourth quarter.
Dooley found a wide open Hart in the back of the end zone for a 30-yard TD pass. Following the PAT, Mountain View increased its lead to 22-7.
The next defensive stand by the Bears included a diving interception by A.J. Cheeks at the Dacula 40-yard line.
Mountain View then closed out the scoring when Dooley hit Farr with a swing pass out of the backfield for a 10-yard TD with 3:45 left.
“We are off next week so it gives us a little additional time to get ready for Collins Hill,” said Poitevint.
Mountain View 29, Dacula 7
Dacula 7 0 0 0 - 7
Mountain View 2 7 6 14 - 29
FIRST QUARTER
Dacula: Garrison Cantrell 1 run (Nicholas Bimpong) 6:18
Mountain View: Safety - 2:00
SECOND QUARTER
Mountain View: Zay Wilson (Nick Rosetto) 1:45
THIRD QUARTER
Mountain View: Matthew Haber 19 run (PAT failed) 3:00
FOURTH QUARTER
Mountain View: Eric Hart 30 pass from Jayde Dooley (Rosetto kick) 8:32
Mountain View: Caleb Farr 10 pass from Dooley (Rosetto kick) 4:45
