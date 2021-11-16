When he began high school wrestling, Armond Jones made Mountain View’s varsity team as a backup, a role that was okay with him.
“I didn’t want to wrestle varsity freshman year and they threw me in,” said Jones, now a senior and a two-time state placer.
One key spot where the coaches threw him in was the starting lineup for the finals of the 2019 Region 6-AAAAAA Duals, a tense matchup with rival Collins Hill. They juggled a few spots for the best matchups with the Eagles, and decided to plug their athletic freshman in at 152 pounds against a Collins Hill senior.
Jones didn’t disappoint in a thrilling match. He appeared to score a takedown in overtime, only to have it waved off in a controversial decision by the referee. He did better moments later by recording a pin for a six-point victory, which ended up being of the utmost importance in an eventual 36-33 win for the region duals title.
“That was huge for that dual meet, a pin versus just a win,” Mountain View head wrestling coach Jim Gassman said. “That was three extra points and I think we only won by a few points. That was his first taste of real success with the high school team and that he belongs. That was the team that went to the state finals for duals and he wasn’t even in the lineup at the end of the year because he was behind a state placer.”
The big victory at region duals gave Jones a nice boost his freshman season.
“It was a crazy match,” Jones said. “I was cramping a lot that match. I wasn’t feeling good. At the end, the ref made a bad call. I really took him down in overtime, but they made a bad call. If I just win right there, I don’t know if we would have won the dual. After that bad call, I ended up pinning him in overtime. I won that match and we started winning after that. We won the dual and became region champs.”
Jones was a force the next season for the Bears, finishing as state runner-up as a sophomore. He went 18-1 last season, suffering the only loss of his junior season in the state semifinals on the way to a third-place finish in Class AAAAAAA.
After back-to-back deep runs in the state tournament, the goals for his senior season are clear.
“Just win state and go undefeated,” Jones said. “I was close to that last year.”
Gassman sees those goals as attainable, too.
“(Jones) was disappointed (with his 2021 finish),” Gassman said. “He was a state finalist the year before, so he’s had a taste of the finals, and he wants to get back. I know that’s a big goal of his to get on top of the podium. He hates losing. He’s a super competitor.”
That competitive drive isn’t limited to wrestling.
Jones was a force at outside linebacker this season for Mountain View’s state playoff football team. Despite missing five games in the middle of the season while dealing with a family situation, he still managed 64 tackles (17 for losses) and three sacks. The 5-foot-11, 196-pounder is picking up offers and interest from college football programs based off that success.
“I just want to play football,” he said. “I love it.”
His football coaches are excited to see what he can do at the college level.
“It has been a tremendous honor coaching Armond this season,” Mountain View head football coach John Poitevint said. “He exemplifies what a student-athlete should be. He is one of the best I have ever coached in 21 years. He excels both in the classroom and on the playing field. Armond was one of the leaders of our defense. He played the game with tremendous passion and was a leading playmaker on our team. His future is bright, and he will have many opportunities to play at the next level. Most importantly, Armond is high character young man that will be ultra-successful in whatever journey he chooses to take after high school.”
While the recruiting process plays out for football, Jones plans to put in work with the Bears’ wrestling program. He feels much better heading into this season than he did a year ago.
“I’m going to start wrestling the whole season — last season I didn’t start wrestling until county,” he said. “That helps and I didn’t lift (weights) the whole year (in 2020) because of COVID. This year I’ve been lifting. I’ll be ready to go.”
After a few weeks of wrestling practices, Jones figures to drop some weight off the 196 pounds he carried in football, which likely means a transition into the 195-pound class, or even down to 182. His coaches know he will excel wherever he lands this season.
“Armond’s just a real strong natural athlete,” Gassman said. “He’s very smart, too. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s very calculating. He’s had a lot of experience and he’s wrestled for many years. He’s able to stay close in matches and win a lot of those close matches.”
He is no longer that freshman seeing spot duty with the varsity. He is a senior leader and a legitimate state title contender.
“I have more confidence now (than I did as a freshman),” Jones said. “At first, I wasn’t scared to wrestle. I just didn’t like doing stuff. I could do it. I just didn’t do it because I was scared of losing. I’m not really scared of losing now. I’m feeling good. No one can beat me in 7A.”
