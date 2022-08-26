A difficult road trip awaits Mountain View’s football team Friday when it faces Gainesville, which is trending upward under former Hoover (Ala.) head coach Josh Niblett, who won six state titles from 2008-2021 at the Alabama powerhouse. The Red Elephants drew attention already in Niblett’s debut, a double-digit win over Marist. They led 27-7 at halftime and held off a Marist comeback.
Mountain View also won its opener last Friday by holding off a comeback attempt from Shiloh. A late attempt at a game-tying field goal from Shiloh fell short, and Santana Banner returned the kick 95 yards for a game-sealing touchdown with 1:25 left in a 24-14 win.
The Bears were led defensively last week by A.J. Cheeks, who intercepted two passes, broke up a pass and had three tackles to earn Daily Post Defensive Player of the Week honors. Eric Jones (seven tackles, one pass breakup) and Justin Greene (seven tackles, 2 1/2 for losses, one sack) also stood out against Shiloh.
Jayden Dooley gave the Mountain View offense a spark with eight rushes for 111 yards, and Zyon Davis had 58 yards and a TD on 12 offensive touches. Gemyel Allen (87 percent blocking grade, eight pancake blocks) led an offensive line that averaged an 83 percent blocking grade and totaled 20 pancake blocks.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Bobby Gruhn Field at City Park, Gainesville
