CANTON – Max Gault had four hits, two in each game, as Mountain View and Cherokee battled to a split of their slugfest of a first-round Class AAAAAAA state baseball doubleheader with Cherokee on Thursday at Cherokee.
The Bears (15-17) overcame a five-run deficit with five runs in the sixth tie pull even in the opener, only to drop an 8-6 decision before rallying for a 7-6 win in Game 2.
Gault had two hits and drove in a pair of runs in the Game 1, while Cooper Johnson capped the sixth-inning outburst with a two-run double and Landen Fernandez (double) and Nick Hong each added a hit and an RBI.
In the nightcap, Gault had two more hits, including a double, while Kenny Mallory played a big role both on the mound and at the plate to even the best-of-three series.
The Vanderbilt signee had two hits, including a double, while scattering 11 hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win.
Ryan Westfall had a big game at the plate with three hits and three RBIs, while Fernandez added a double and two runs scored, Johnson drove in a run and Tyshon Patty chipped in a hit and two RBIs.
Max Hobgood earned the save by giving up only one hit and no runs in 1 2/3 innings with a strikeout.
The Bears and Warriors will settle the series with Game 3 Friday at 6 p.m., also at Cherokee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.