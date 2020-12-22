x_JEC2373.jpg
Mountain View’s Nathan Payne(12) rolls out of the pocket during Friday’s game played at Parkview School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Mountain View senior Nathan Payne committed Monday to the Virginia Wesleyan College football program.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback threw for 2,060 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He had 1,648 passing yards and 17 TDs as a junior.

