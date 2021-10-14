Mountain View’s Region 8-AAAAAAA football opener is a tough one against unbeaten and battle tested Mill Creek. Both teams were off last week during Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Fall Break.
Mill Creek remained unbeaten through a tough three-game stretch that preceded last week’s bye, defeating West Forsyth (38-10), defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson (28-14) and North Gwinnett (36-17).
In the win over North, Donovan Journey was the offensive focal point for the Hawks. He rushed 13 times for 76 yards and a touchdown, in addition to nine catches for 138 yards and another score. Tye Green (two catches, 52 yards, TD) and Makhail Wood (two catches, 36 yards) also had big receiving games as quarterback Hayden Clark threw for 279 yards and two scores.
Mill Creek’s defensive standouts in the North game included Jamal Anderson (seven tackles, one for loss, one sack, two pass breakups), Josh Anglin (six tackles, five QB hurries, one pass breakup), Bryson Taylor (four pass breakups), Garrett Zalewski (five tackles, one for loss, five QB hurries, one sack) and Caleb Downs (nine tackles, one sack).
Mountain View has been through an up-and-down season with all three of its wins followed up by a loss. After a 24-21 win over Dacula on Sept. 17, the Bears lost 34-0 at Brookwood in their most recent outing.
Mountain View’s offensive success this season has featured the passing of Mason Kidd, who has thrown for 1,193 yards and 11 TDs. The offense averages nearly 200 passing yards a game, and 63.2 on the ground.
Sean Reese (27 catches, 408 yards, seven TDs) and Justin Wilson (29 catches, 404 yards, two TDs) have been Kidd’s top targets.
Jaquan Ivy (64 tackles, 11 for losses, two sacks), Armond Jones (40 tackles, 12 for losses, two sacks), Trey Moss (42 tackles, three for losses, two interceptions), Santana Banner (39 tackles, two for losses), Nate Nelson (36 tackles, five for losses), Justin Greene (25 tackles, five for losses, three sacks), Eric Jones (31 tackles, two interceptions) and Emmanuel Gyamfi (36 tackles, seven for losses, three sacks) have been among the Bears’ defensive playmakers this season.
