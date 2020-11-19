_D425401.JPG

Scenes from Mountain View vs. Peachtree Ridge game on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Peachtree Ridge High School. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

North Gwinnett Bulldogs (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Bill Stewart

Record: 6-3, 2-1 region

Last week: Had a bye

Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: John Poitevint

Record: 1-8, 0-3 region

Last week: Lost to Peachtree Ridge 36-35

Friday's regular-season finale means nothing to the playoff chase with North locked into a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs and Mountain View eliminated from contention.

The Bears have to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to Peachtree Ridge, which scored 22 straight points in the fourth quarter and converted a two-point conversion in the final minute for a 36-35 win.

They hope to rebound in their final game of the 2020 season — their first with new head coach Poitevint — and the final game for the Mountain View seniors. If the Bears are to keep up with North, the offense led by Nathan Payne (1,835 passing yards, 17 touchdowns), Mossiah Carter (57 catches, 764 yards, nine TDs) and Marcus Brand (53 catches, 624 yards, five TDs) must play well.

North's defense has posted shutouts in three of its past four games, including its most recent game, a 27-0 shutout of Peachtree Ridge two weeks ago. The Collins Hill passing offense caused the Bulldogs issues the week before in a 42-21 loss that cost them the region title.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: North won 37-21 last year

Location: Mountain View High School

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.