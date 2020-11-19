North Gwinnett Bulldogs (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bill Stewart
Record: 6-3, 2-1 region
Last week: Had a bye
Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: John Poitevint
Record: 1-8, 0-3 region
Last week: Lost to Peachtree Ridge 36-35
Friday's regular-season finale means nothing to the playoff chase with North locked into a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs and Mountain View eliminated from contention.
The Bears have to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to Peachtree Ridge, which scored 22 straight points in the fourth quarter and converted a two-point conversion in the final minute for a 36-35 win.
They hope to rebound in their final game of the 2020 season — their first with new head coach Poitevint — and the final game for the Mountain View seniors. If the Bears are to keep up with North, the offense led by Nathan Payne (1,835 passing yards, 17 touchdowns), Mossiah Carter (57 catches, 764 yards, nine TDs) and Marcus Brand (53 catches, 624 yards, five TDs) must play well.
North's defense has posted shutouts in three of its past four games, including its most recent game, a 27-0 shutout of Peachtree Ridge two weeks ago. The Collins Hill passing offense caused the Bulldogs issues the week before in a 42-21 loss that cost them the region title.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North won 37-21 last year
Location: Mountain View High School
