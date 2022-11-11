Class AAAAAAA Football, First Round
Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: John Poitevint
Record: 5-5
Seed: No. 3
Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 52-28
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 7-3
Seed: No. 2
Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 35-27
The regular-season finale didn’t go as hoped for the Norcross football team, which gave up 300-plus rushing yards in a loss to North Gwinnett that decided the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship. The Blue Devils look to rebound Saturday in the state playoff opener, a home game with Mountain View.
Last week’s region title game was close throughout, but Norcross couldn’t quite pull ahead despite stellar play offensively from quarterback A.J. Watkins and wideouts Nakai Poole and Zion Taylor. Watkins threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 50. Poole had seven catches for 188 yards and two scores and Taylor had four catches for 113 yards and a TD.
Jonathan Mathis (17 tackles, one interception, one QB hurry), Antonio Molder (16 tackles, one for loss, one big hit, two pass breakups, two TD saves) and Sha’Kwan McKnight (13 tackles, one for loss) led Norcross’ defensive effort.
The Blue Devils had won seven straight before the loss to North.
Mountain View had won four of five games before closing the regular season with a tough, two-game stretch against nationally ranked Buford (56-7 loss) and Mill Creek (52-28 loss), the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in Class AAAAAAA, respectively. While Mill Creek pulled away last week, the Bears traded blows early and produced three huge plays for TDs (two in the first quarter) — an 84-yard pass from Mason Kidd to Zyon Davis, a 70-yard run by Matthew Haber and a 56-yard run by Raphael Nelson.
Haber is up to 619 rushing yards and six TDs on the season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Davis has seven TDs on offense, as well as 38 catches for 399 yards this season.
Jabari Spencer (79 tackles, 11 1/2 for losses), Santana Banner (75 tackles), Justin Greene (59 tackles, 11 1/2 for losses, 3 sacks, 10 QB hurries) and Manny Gyamfi (39 tackles, eight for losses, 4 1/2 sacks) have been among the defensive standouts this season for Mountain View.
The Bears are in search of their first win over Norcross — they are 0-7 all-time in the series.
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Last meeting: Norcross won 30-23 in 2018
Winner plays: Milton-Cherokee winner
Location: Norcross High School
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Super Six Basketball photo shoot with Mill Creek's Trajen Greco. Click for more.PHOTOS: Super Six Basketball, Mill Creek's Trajen Greco
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.