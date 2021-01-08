Mountain View grad Spencer Rodgers’ big game nearly helped Kennesaw State to a victory over two-time defending Atlantic Sun Conference champion Liberty on Friday, but the Owls fell 69-63.
Rodgers had 31 points, six rebounds and two steals, putting up the most points by a player in the history of Liberty Arena. His point total also was five points shy of Kennesaw State’s NCAA Division I single-game record.
