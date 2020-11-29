Spencer Rodgers’ shooting helped Kennesaw State’s men’s basketball team to an NCAA Division I era school record for points in a 106-44 win over Toccoa Falls on Saturday.
The former Mountain View star scored 21 points and made 6 of 7 shots from 3-point range.
“(Rodgers) has shown that in practice, but if you walk in the gym, for sure once in the morning and for sure once in the evening, you'll find Spencer in here working on his shot,” KSU head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. “He's a pro's pro, he's a guy that gets in here and works on his craft. And the thing I love about him is that he always brings a teammate with him. He doesn't come and shoot on his own and that's something that's really important to our team in building our connectivity. He's shown it and we watch it some days in practice. [Director of operations Griffin McHone] said it in the first half, he said 'he hasn't touched the rim yet.' He's a really good player, but a better leader."
