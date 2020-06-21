Mountain View graduate Robert Kwiatkowski is now part of the Boston Red Sox organization.
The right-handed pitcher signed an undrafted free agent contract late Friday night with the Red Sox after playing college baseball at Marshall and Spartanburg Methodist. Kwiatkowski likely would have been selected in a typical MLB Draft, but this year’s draft was shortened to five rounds.
“Robert established himself as one of the greatest and most dominant players in Mountain View's brief history,” Mountain View baseball coach Jason Johnson said. “He continuously excelled in the most clutch situations, and always seemed to be the right guy in the right place when we needed him. I am so excited and more so proud that Robert has continued to push towards his dream, and finally has accomplished his dream of playing professional baseball. I truly believe that his baseball career is just getting started.”
Kwiatkowski, 23, began his career at Spartanburg Methodist and pitched the past two years at Marshall, where he struck out 43 batters in 42 1/3 career innings. He made 21 appearances (19 in relief) in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore and made eight relief appearances in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had a 2.25 ERA this season, which he finished on a dominant run. In his final eight innings of relief, he allowed no hits and no earned runs while striking out 11 and walking none.
Right-handed batters went 0-for-22 against Kwiatkowski this season.
"I'm excited for Rob to have signed with such a great organization like the Boston Red Sox," Marshall baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner said in a school release. "He was an important part of our program the last two seasons and he will be missed on the team. I wish him nothing but the best and look forward to watching him have success in the future.”
