NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-San Diego State vs UCONN

Connecticut Huskies guard Nahiem Alleyne (4), a Mountain View grad, celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium on April 3, 2023.

 Troy Taormina

HOUSTON — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton recorded double-doubles and Jordan Hawkins nailed a timely 3-pointer late in the second half as UConn won its fifth national championship by defeating San Diego State 76-59 on Monday.

Sanogo paired 17 points with 10 rebounds while Newton tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Huskies (31-8) claimed their first national title since 2014 by finishing 17-0 against nonconference foes. Sanogo was selected as the Most Outstanding player in the NCAA Tournament.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.