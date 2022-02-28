Mountain View grad Maya Murphy, a senior and second-year captain at the College of Idaho, will swim in Georgia this week for the NAIA National Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Murphy will compete in the 50 and 100 freestyle races individually, as well as the 200 free relay, the 200 medley relay, the 400 medley relay and the 400 free relay. She already has 10 NAIA All-American honors in her career and is a NAIA Scholar-Athlete. She is a school record-holder in four events and has been on the Dean’s List for the past seven semesters.
Murphy graduates in May with a degree in biology and minors in education and psychology. She plans to reach middle school science and continue as a swim coach after graduation. She currently coaches in the Gwinnett County Swim League for Apalachee Aquatics, in addition to coaching at SwimAtlanta and teaching private swim lessons.
