Marquel Broughton’s head shot photo on the Army Black Knights’ official website is fitting.
While a number of his U.S. Military Academy football teammates chose more stoic or intense expressions, the former Mountain View two-sport star sports the big smile that never seems to fade from his face.
“I’ve never seen his body language low in my life,” Army senior running back Artice Hobbs IV said. “When I see guys like (Broughton), he makes my day better. His body language and his energy are contagious.”
Though he is just a sophomore — in his third year of military training after a year at Army’s prep school — Broughton has become a leader on a greatly improved Army defense. His breakout college season is one of the major reasons Army takes a 5-1 record into this weekend’s game with Mercer.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound strong safety played a small role in the Black Knights’ defense last season, but has flourished under new defensive coordinator and coaching veteran Nate Woody, whose experience includes coordinator roles in the South at Wofford (2000-12), Appalachian State (2013-17) and Georgia Tech (2018).
Broughton’s evolution within the football program isn’t limited to his play, though. His energy and leadership have been a focus — by design.
“After last year, me and (head) Coach (Jeff) Monken had a talk, and he really just kind of challenged me to step up and that he’s seen a leader in me, and it’s something I need to let out and not be that underclassman just sitting back and taking everything in,” Broughton said. “I think that’s what really changed. I knew I had leadership capability. I was a captain on teams before, but he gave me that fire.
“I’ve just been working hard. I’ve wanted this my whole life. I’ve wanted to be on the big stage playing football and making plays. He gave me that fire and just my own push and drive and this team just pushed me, too. A senior last year, Elijah Riley, saw a lot in me and told me I needed to step up.”
Broughton has worked hard and the results have him bigger and stronger than he was in high school — though he said the 213 pounds listed on the Army roster is a little generous. He played high school football at around 185 pounds at Mountain View, and also was one of the state’s top wrestlers in the 160-pound division as a high school senior. He said where he sits now, at 205 pounds, feels good.
The results seem to back that up.
Broughton played in nine games and made nine tackles last year for a 5-8 Army team. The Black Knights already have matched last year’s win total through six games this season, and Broughton has 32 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“It’s been fun,” Broughton said of the season. “I’ve been able to really just grow with our team. Everything is coming together. We’re really just working hard, every lift, every practice, the energy, everything is amazing. It’s been fun. Everyone is doing their part. This brotherhood is just amazing, and to see everyone get the things they’ve been deserving. We’ve worked hard over quarantine, grinding every single day.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic shook up life in March, Broughton and his teammates were on Spring Break and they received an email to stay home. While back in Georgia, he trained on his own and occasionally with Army linebacker and Peachtree Ridge grad Wilson Catoe, who he called “a special teams bandit.” Those two are joined on Army’s defensive two-deep by Shiloh grad Julian McDuffie (23 tackles, six pass breakups) and South Gwinnett grad Chris Skyers (10 tackles, one pass breakup) in the secondary.
Those defensive backs spent more time together beginning in June when they returned to West Point for workouts limited to position groups. That time together was valuable.
“The first day you could (be together after quarantine) we split up in different groups, lifting with just the DBs, to push each other, grind with each other,” Broughton said. “You would do sprints with just DBs. That brought us together as a group. Then we were doing that with the (whole) defense, and that group built from there. That’s what made this team.”
Though he is thriving now, Broughton admits his college experience didn’t start out that way. He said his first months at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School were difficult as he dealt with being away from his family and the discipline of military life. He credited the Army Prep game with Navy Prep as a big inspiration for sticking it out with academy life.
“After seeing that bond on the prep team, I could only imagine the bond we would have here (at West Point),” Broughton said. “That’s when I kind of bought in and changed my mindset.”
Now the business management major has embraced his school, and what it will do for him the next two-plus years and beyond.
“Everyone’s top-tier, very smart, good people,” Broughton said of his classmates. “It’s always a battle trying to be the best you can be. Definitely with the school it’s so challenging, but that battle is kind of fun. It pushes me in all ways. They make me a better person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.