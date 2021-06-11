Mountain View grad Marquel Broughton was named this week as one of four captains for the 2021 Army Black Knights football team.
Broughton, a defensive back, is the lone junior among the four captains and the first junior captain for the West Point, N.Y., academy’s football team since 2018. He is just the third junior captain since 2015.
All four captains are members of an Army defense that ranked No. 1 nationally in 2020.
Broughton finished fourth on the team last season with 67 tackles, including a team-high 40 solo tackles. He also had two interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
