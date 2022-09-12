If Marquel Broughton was seeking a sign that he’d have a memorable senior year at Army, the final game of the defensive back’s junior season provided it.
Still smarting from a narrow loss to Navy on Dec. 11, in the Black Knights’ 24-22 victory over Missouri 11 days later at the Armed Forces Bowl in Forth Worth, Texas, the Mountain View grad recorded a team-leading 14 tackles with a forced fumble as Army finished the season with a 9-4 mark.
“That was awesome,” said Broughton in an interview a few days before Army’s season opener. “We played an SEC team, my family was there and there was a lot of hype built on (the game). We were coming out of the Navy loss and having something to prove. That’s what our team went out and did and it was amazing. It was a great feeling and a fun game to play in.
“It picked me up because after losing to Navy I was down, really down. It picked me back up and made me stand right again.”
Since the Armed Forces Bowl, it’s been a memorable time for the 5-foot-10, 196-pound Lawrenceville native at West Point as he not only was named a co-captain for Army’s 2022 team but was also named a regimental commander in charge of 1,000 cadets.
Broughton is the first Army football player in a decade to become a regimental commander.
“Things are rolling and I’m excited to play another season at Army,” said Broughton, who posted a team-leading 12 tackles in Army’s 2022 season opener, a 38-28 loss at Coastal Carolina, as well as team highs of nine tackles and three pass breakups in last weekend's 41-38 loss to UTSA. “I’m blessed to be able to play another season. I’m excited to see what this team is going to bring and how we’ll represent the academy this year. It’s a great feeling.”
Broughton, who spent a year at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School prior to becoming a cadet, said the preparation process to become a regimental commander took some 18 months and included banks of interviews, being named a key summer leader and spending several months as a summer garrison regiment brigade commander, working in cadet field training for rising sophomores and basic cadet training for incoming freshmen.
“A great mentor came and talked to me about it and I started thinking about it and I said, ‘Why can’t I do it?’” said Broughton, who earned the German Forces Proficiency and Recondo badges and was nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. “I need to continue to try to push myself.”
A business management major, Broughton said that his mind was on life after football when he opted to attend West Point.
“Beyond football was what attracted me to this place,” he said. “If football didn’t work out for me, I would be able to serve and actually have something for myself and actually do the things that I love, which is being around people. I found out early at the academy that I love this place because of the people. That’s what really attracted me — the people, life after football and desire to serve.”
Broughton, who was the returning leading tackler for coach Jeff Monken’s Black Knights (who finished 15th in the country in total defense in the 2021 season), said he’s mulling a try at a professional football career after graduating in May but he’s also aware of his post-West Point military commitment.
When asked his military plans, Broughton said, “Armor, with tanks,” and added with regard to his post-graduation plans, “I don’t know yet. I’m going to take every day at a time… I’m going to keep my head down and give it all I’ve got. Keep playing hard and make plays. God has a plan.”
The Black Knights host Villanova on Saturday at iconic Michie Stadium (which will soon celebrate its 100th anniversary). Broughton said being on the same page is a key to Army’s return to a postseason bowl.
“I want us to play Army football, every game tough-nosed, executing and really just playing hard every game, and playing for each other,” he said. “When Army football does that, we get results. We’ll be pushing each other to play Army football.”
