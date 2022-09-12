If Marquel Broughton was seeking a sign that he’d have a memorable senior year at Army, the final game of the defensive back’s junior season provided it.

Still smarting from a narrow loss to Navy on Dec. 11, in the Black Knights’ 24-22 victory over Missouri 11 days later at the Armed Forces Bowl in Forth Worth, Texas, the Mountain View grad recorded a team-leading 14 tackles with a forced fumble as Army finished the season with a 9-4 mark.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.