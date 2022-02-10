urgent Mountain View grad Maria Palomba breaks school record in college debut From Staff Reports Feb 10, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maria Palomba Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mountain View grad Maria Palomba broke a school record in her first college game for Saint Leo (Fla.) on Wednesday. The freshman won a school-record 15 draw controls in No. 23 Saint Leo’s 19-13 loss to No. 7-ranked Florida Southern. Recommended for you +16 15 movies with great car-racing scenes Stacker Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 