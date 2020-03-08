Former Mountain View wrestler Justin George made history for Reinhardt University over the weekend at the NAIA Wrestling National Championships.
George became the program’s first wrestler to reach the national finals, finishing as an All-American and the runner-up at 165 pounds. He lost 4-2 in the championship match to No. 2 seed Brennan Swofford of Graceland (Iowa).
He scored 18 points for the finish, helping Reinhardt to a program-best third-place finish at nationals.
George also was an All-American last year, when he was third in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.