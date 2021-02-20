TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team posted its second straight road shutout to begin the season with a 4-0 victory against Florida College Saturday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (2-0) scored three goals in the second half for the second consecutive match. Freshman Jason Strambu, a Mountain View grad, tallied two of those goals and assisted on another tally to lead GGC’s offensive attack for the day.
“We opened the scoring off a set piece and had a majority of the possessions throughout the rest of the match," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "The match changed after they went down a player midway through the first half. This is a great start to the season, with two road shutouts while scoring seven goals offensively. This team has a lot of offensive firepower.”
Saturday’s first goal was set up on a set piece in the 16th minute with junior Gianmaria Fiore finding the back of the net off a pass from senior Alfredo Rivera.
Then, GGC scored three goals while having a player advantage for the final 74 minutes due to a red card being called against a Florida College player. Strambu netted his first goal three minutes into the second half to extend the team’s lead to 2-0. The freshman set up senior Krishna Clarke for a goal in the 63rd minute before tallying his second goal of the contest in the 72nd minute.
The Grizzlies registered 20 shots and eight corner kicks in the contest.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Wallace recorded his first shutout at GGC as the defensive unit allowed just two shots over the 90 minutes of action.
