Mountain View grad Aysha Avery starred as Emmanuel College’s volleyball team won the Conference Carolinas championship for the second straight year — in its second year of eligibility.
Avery was named tournament MVP and also made the all-tournament team. She had 19 digs in the finals, a 3-2 win over King. King led 2-0 before Emmanuel rallied for the victory, which secured an automatic bid to the NCCA Division II Women’s Volleyball Tournament.
Avery also was a second-team all-conference selection this season.