LAWRENCEVILLE — The Mountain View defense made a goal-line stand in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter Friday night, prompting its student section to charge the field in celebration.
Then the Bears had to do it again.
A delay of game call gave visiting Shiloh an untimed down, but the hosts’ stood up with another stop inches from the goal line and held on for a 14-13 victory in the teams’ football season opener.
“Just proud of my guys finding a way,” Mountain View head coach John Poitevint said. “We were not good in the second half. We made a lot of mistakes. We had some guys go down. Just finding a way to win is something our guys are learning. We’ve got a young football team. I’m extremely proud of that.”
Mountain View found a way despite totaling zero yards and zero first downs in the second half. While the Bears slogged through five straight three-and-outs in the final two quarters, Shiloh’s rushing game controlled the ball and ran 37 offensive plays in the half to Mountain View’s 15.
The Generals, down 14-0 at the half, scored on their opening drive of the second half on quarterback Jeremiah Harden’s 7-yard touchdown run. Tight end Lorenzo Moore and the Shiloh offensive line continued to pound away and got another score with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard plunge by Ryan Green.
However, Mountain View’s Justin Greene blocked the ensuing extra point to save a 14-13 lead.
A quick three-and-out gave the Generals the ball right back and they marched to a first-and-goal at the Mountain View 1-yard line as time ticked away in the final minute. The Bears made a stop on first down, and Shiloh took its final timeout with 15 seconds left.
Mountain View stuffed Green on second down and the Bears’ players went crazy in celebration, as did their fans, who stormed the field. After a discussion, the game officials dropped a flag and ruled that Shiloh would get one more chance.
“They said one of our guys picked up the ball and didn’t hand it to the referee, so that was a delay of game,” Poitevint said.
After Poitevint called a timeout to settle his team — and the field was cleared of fans — the Bears made another stop as Shiloh went back to Green.
“Just effort, effort,” Poitevint said of the last three stops at the goal line. “Some time you’ve got to bow your neck right there. We just had some good effort there. We had some kids that decided to step up. We didn’t really do anything we hadn’t been doing. We just made a play.”
It was a painful ending for Shiloh, which has to endure a bye week after the disappointing loss.
“I’m pissed off at myself and I told the team, that loss is on me,” Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli said. “I’ve got a great kicker and I should have kicked it. … They worked their tails off in the second half. I should have set them up to win.”
The first half was rough for Ierulli’s team, which finished with 48 yards in the two quarters. Meanwhile, Mountain View got a 13-yard TD pass from Mason Kidd to Justin Wilson in the first quarter and a 4-yard TD pass from Kidd to Sean Reese in the second quarter for a 14-0 edge at halftime. The TD pass to Reese was set up when Shiloh fumbled a punt and Bears long snapper Anderson Kesinger recovered at the 12-yard line.
Kidd got off to a hot start but misfired on his final seven attempts, including 0-for-6 in the second half. Isaac Prince, Green, Jonathan Norman and Joshua Robinson had sacks for the Generals, whose defense completely dominated the final two quarters.
“What I just told them, ‘I’m not even upset about it. We came out and we did our job. We made adjustments in the second half. We came out and did what we had to do,’” Ierulli said. “We missed a block on the one extra point or it would have been tied. We had two chances, three really if I had kicked the field goal. We had the opportunity to win and I’m going to take that. This one’s on me.”
Mountain View’s defense was led by Armond Jones, who had three tackles for loss and a sack. Nate Nelson and Jaquan Ivy had a pair of tackles for losses each, and Greene had a sack to go with his blocked PAT.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 14, SHILOH 13
Shiloh 0 0 7 6 — 13
Mountain View 7 7 0 0 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
Mountain View: Justin Wilson 13 pass from Mason Kidd (Carson Van Horn kick) 4:20
SECOND QUARTER
Mountain View: Sean Reese 4 pass from Kidd (Van Horn kick) 2:36
THIRD QUARTER
Shiloh: Jeremiah Harden 7 run (Erick Quiquivix kick) 7:56
FOURTH QUARTER
Shiloh: Ryan Green 1 run (kick blocked) 4:17
SH MV
First downs 16 7
Rushes-yards 45-158 21-38
Passing yards 19 96
Comp-Att-INT 6-11-0 6-16-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 8-61 6-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shiloh: Dion McDowell 22-96; Jamir Imuzai 7-31; Robert Shumake 5-25; Harden 6-12; Green 3-1; Myles Smith 1-(minus-1); Christion Barker 1-(minus-6). Mountain View: Meiki Williams 8-25; Raphael Nelson 8-10; Kidd 5-3.
PASSING — Shiloh: Harden 6-11-0, 19. Mountain View: Kidd 6-16-0, 96.
RECEIVING — Shiloh: Smith 2-9; McDowell 2-0; Xavier Wright 1-7; Joshua Harden 1-3. Mountain View: Terell Battle 2-56; M.J. Wantuadi 1-19; Wilson 1-13; Reese 1-4; Williams 1-4.
