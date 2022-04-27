mg-0900_orig.jpg

Mina Muirhead

LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View’s girls lacrosse season ended with a back-and-forth, 14-12 loss to River Ridge on Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.

Seniors Anna Ramsden and Mina Muirhead had five goals and an assist each to lead the Bears’ offense. Valeria Rodriguez and Sophia Nunez had a goal each.

Julysa Hyde stood out in the Mountain View defense with three caused turnovers and two groundballs, and goalie Pilar Pendleton made eight saves.

The Bears finish with an 11-7 record.

