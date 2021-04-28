LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View’s girls lacrosse team suffered a heartbreaking, 10-9 loss in overtime Wednesday against Lambert in the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA first round.
The Bears (13-5) got four goals from Maria Palomba, two goals each from Lily Clawson and Haley Butler and one goal from Mina Muirhead.
Emily Denaga caused two turnovers, had two groundballs and added an interception to lead the Mountain View defense.
