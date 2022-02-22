LAWRENCEVILLE — West Forsyth buried host Mountain View in an early hole Tuesday night, and advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA girls basketball playoffs with a 59-30 victory.
Mountain View, a surprise runner-up in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament, fell behind 32-13 at halftime and never recovered.
The Bears didn’t play their best in the first half, but they took solace in their late-season surge after finishing last in the region in the regular season.
“That was our biggest thing, what we talked about in the locker room, is we finished strong (at the end of the season),” Mountain View girls coach Brad Blackmon said. “Nobody thought we were going to be here. Nobody thought we’d be playing for a region championship. Nobody thought in certain parts of our season that we’d even get a state game. We got to host a game against a tremendous West Forsyth team. My whole thing was that the team came together through thick and thin.
“We had some struggles, but we decided we were going to come together and play. I’m so proud of them. I’m proud of the coaches and what we accomplished this year. The sky’s the limit now for us. I hope we go up from here. Im happy where we ended. Don’t get me wrong, I hate that we lost this game. But I’m proud we were able to get in here. Hopefully now the girls understand we can keep going from here.”
Mountain View started the third quarter on a 7-0 run that took barely more than a minute, briefly closing within 32-30. But West Forsyth scored nine of the next 11 points, and stretched the lead back out to 17 points after three quarters.
The visitors’ 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter was the knockout punch.
Molly Quincy (19 points), Zaria Smith (12 points) and Katherine Bottoms (11 points) scored in double figures for West Forsyth. Cayla Cowart added nine points.
Mountain View was led by Hayda Toro (seven points), Taylor Clark (five points) and Kendal Henderson (five points).
