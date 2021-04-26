Mountain View’s football program has hired Mario Lane as its defensive line coach.
Lane previously coached at Carver High School in Montgomery, Ala., and played college football at Alabama State and Morehouse. He and his wife Romisa have one son, Treshaun.
"Mario brings wonderful experience from both the high school and collegiate levels,” Mountain View head coach John Poitevint said. “He was an instrumental part this past season in Carver High School's successful season. He's a talented coach that brings the energy each day to the job. He loves working with kids in both the classroom and weight room. MVHS football just got better by hiring Coach Lane.”
