Mountain View's football program announced this week it has hired Zach Lonas as defensive line coach.
Lonas previously coached offensive line and was head strength coach at Prince Avenue Christian. The Acworth native played college football at Georgia Southern. He and his wife Maribeth and have one daughter, Leila.
"Zach brings wonderful experience from both the high school and collegiate levels,” Mountain View head coach John Poitevint said. “He was an instrumental part this past season in Prince Avenue's state championship run. He's a young, talented coach and loves working with kids in both the classroom and weight room. Furthermore, he will be working with his wife Maribeth, a head athletic trainer, here at MVHS."
