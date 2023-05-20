52412059_10217818830559366_1141870931711361024_n.jpg

Mike Bowbliss, left, is the new head wrestling coach at Mountain View, where he has been an assistant since 2009. He is pictured with former Mountain View state champion Harrison Spikes, who will join his coaching staff this season.

 Special Photo

The Mountain View wrestling program’s new leader is very familiar to the members of the team and the community.

Longtime assistant Mike Bowbliss has been promoted to head coach as a replacement for the outgoing Jim Gassman, who was hired recently at Jackson County. Bowbliss and Gassman have worked together to build the Bears’ wrestling program since the high school opened in 2009.

