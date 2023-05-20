The Mountain View wrestling program’s new leader is very familiar to the members of the team and the community.
Longtime assistant Mike Bowbliss has been promoted to head coach as a replacement for the outgoing Jim Gassman, who was hired recently at Jackson County. Bowbliss and Gassman have worked together to build the Bears’ wrestling program since the high school opened in 2009.
Wrestling has been the school’s most successful sport with 11 region titles, three Gwinnett County titles and 45 athletes who have placed at state, including six state champions.
“I never really wanted to be a head coach. I just wanted to coach with Jim,” said Bowbliss, a 1993 Meadowcreek grad. “But I built this program with him since it started, I live in and love the community and when he told me he was going to Jackson County, I couldn’t imagine anybody else but me coaching here. I’m sure there are better, more qualified guys, but I’m not sure there’s one more qualified for this job. I know everything about the school, the community and the kids. Since (Friday afternoon) when they told me they were going to do (hire me), it has been just me reflecting on a lot of stuff that happened with my growth and journey in the school.
"Going from being a dad in the youth room to becoming a coach, going through hard struggles and now becoming a head coach. I’m just really happy.”
Bowbliss has been a fixture in the Mountain View cluster from his time as a youth coach at Rabbit Hill Park to the high school level, where he now coaches three sports — wrestling, football and lacrosse. His son Michael, a wrestler and lacrosse player at Mountain View, is a rising junior and both of his daughters — Anna, a 2023 University of Georgia graduate, and Lindsey, a rising sophomore lacrosse player at Brenau University — are Mountain View grads.
“We are excited to announce Mike Bowbliss as the head wrestling coach at Mountain View High School,” Mountain View athletic director Matt Raettig said. “Coach Bowbliss has been a huge part of the growth and success of our wrestling program from the very beginning when our school opened in 2009, and we look forward to him continuing that success with our student-athletes.”
Bowbliss’ ties to Gwinnett high school wrestling go back to Meadowcreek, where he was a four-time letter-winner and two-time state placer (second and fourth) from 1990-93. He then wrestled at Georgia State, where he was a varsity letter-winner.
He was an assistant coach from 1997 to 2004 at Collins Hill under his former Meadowcreek coach, Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Cliff Ramos. He helped the Eagles to a state title in 2002 before joining Gassman, who also was an assistant to Ramos, at Mountain View.
Between his time at those two schools, he took a break from high school coaching to spend more time with his young children. He worked outside of education and remained a community coach through most of his time at Mountain View — he has coached football since 2015, lacrosse since 2021 and coached soccer in 2017 — before finishing his college degree and becoming a full-time teacher in 2020.
“I owe so much to the coaches and the people who coached me,” Bowbliss said. “Coach Ramos, Jim’s dad (Jay Gassman), Coach (Jim) Tiller and Coach Gassman himself. I remember the last time standing with Cliff, three days before he died (of cancer) and he told me it would be a disservice if I was never a head coach. I told him I just wanted to be an assistant. I think my coach is pretty happy right now.
“This is all I ever wanted to be, a special education teacher and a wrestling coach. In 1997, when I started at Collins Hill, I wanted to be a special education teacher and a wrestling coach. And here it is, that’s what I am. … I truly feel like I’m living God’s plan for me right now.”
Bowbliss’ first coaching staff at Mountain View will have continuity, too, as assistants Jerry Hennebaul and Alex Paucar plan to return. Both are former state champion wrestlers in Gwinnett, Hennebaul at Parkview and Paucar at Meadowcreek. He also will have some new assistants, including former Mountain View state champion wrestler Harrison Spikes.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue what Jim and I started and maybe starting to infuse a little more of who I am into the program and not just into the kids,” Bowbliss said. “It’s our program, but it’s Jim’s program. And he’s run a great one, the most successful sports program at Mountain View. I think that was a big part of this process. (The administrators) don’t want it to fall off academically or athletically. I’m grateful to Mr. Raettig and to (Principal) Miss (Stephanie) Stewart for giving me the chance.”
