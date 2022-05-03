NEWNAN — Playoff baseball is about breaks and momentum. Carry them on your side and your odds of advancing improve greatly.
But not all the time.
Mountain View took a lead to open both games of its second-round Class AAAAAAA series at Newnan’s Joe Pope Field. The Bears equally rallied from a three-run deficit with the help from a game-tying solo homer.
The team then watched game two starter Tyshon Patty carry a no-hitter through six innings, striking out 10 in a tie game.
Yet, Mountain View still left empty-handed following consecutive 12-5 and 5-1 losses that one Cougars assistant said: “are scores that aren’t going to show how close these games were.”
Added Newnan head coach Mark Gilmore, “I feel for them. [Head coach] Jason [Johnson] is a good friend of mine. That’s a great program.”
It was still disheartening to look at a moral victory after battling through two competitive games that seemed to have Newnan able to answer every time the Bears got a step ahead in the series.
Mountain View closed its season at 17-16 overall while Newnan improved to 23-10 while moving on to face Region 5 champion Woodstock at home.
The host Cougars scored 11 of their 17 runs in their final at-bat against the Bears to break open tie games. In the opener, it meant responding immediately to a game-tying solo homer by third baseman Thomas Murcia in the sixth by scoring seven times in the bottom half of the inning.
After switching between home and visitor in the nightcap, Newnan again found a way to respond from a 1-0 deficit, scoring the tying run without a hit in the fifth, before putting the series away with four runs in the seventh.
Patty was about to run out of pitches as a 1-1 tie carried into the final inning. Cougar juniors Kage Bossman, at the No. 9 spot, and Garrett McGee, at leadoff, hit consecutive singles after what Gilmore called a ‘gutsy’ effort from the Bears right-hander.
Changing speeds and locations, Patty worked around two walks and two hit batsmen through three innings before retiring the side in the fourth.
Newnan senior Yancy Dunn was hit for a second time to lead off the fifth and Bossman’s ensuing sacrifice bunt wound up moving Dunn all the way home after the Cougar spotted third base open before a relay throw to the bag got away.
One inning later, Patty got out of a jam with a runner on second and one out while recording his ninth and 10th strikeouts to end the threat.
“That was one of the more gutsy jobs by that kid with his team’s back up against the wall, for him to do that,” Gilmore said of Patty. “I hurt for a kid that does that. He did everything he could and he did it with guts. He has a lot more velo than what coaches have told me. But golly he competed and got after it.”
Mountain View’s bats were only able to manage a run on four hits in a pitcher's duel between Patty and Newnan senior right-hander Chapman Ward.
Patty’s leadoff single in the bottom of the second led to an infield hit from Jackson Smith that pushed a 1-0 lead for the Bears.
The team then had a chance to add to it after Newnan booted a potential double-play ball with one out in the fourth following a hit by Murcia. Instead, with two Mountain View runners aboard, Ward worked out of the jam with consecutive outs.
As they had in the opener, Newnan responded with the tying run in its ensuing at-bat.
The opener looked to be potentially headed to extra innings tied at 5-5 following Murcia’s blast that worked the visitors’ bench into a frenzy. The Bears had responded from a five-run outburst that erased an early 2-0 lead by chipping back with two in the fifth.
Any momentum, however, departed after Newnan batted around for the second time in the game. A sixth-inning rally had Mountain View playing the percentages with an intentional walk to load the bases with one out.
The result was a go-ahead walk by the Cougars, followed by a clutch 2 RBI hit from Hunter Snyder. After a run-scoring sacrifice fly, a walk and two more RBI hits suddenly put the game out of reach.
Equally, during game two, the Bears made the same move to load the bases with an intentional walk in the top of the seventh in a tie game while turning to relievers Tyler Greene and Murcia.
This time, the result again favored Newnan with a four-pitch walk and another two-run single from Snyder able to give the Cougars a 5-1 lead.
Ward closed out a complete-game victory, striking out six while allowing a run on four hits and two walks.
