LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View hit the big plays early and punched its ticket to the state football playoffs with a 16-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA win over Peachtree Ridge on Friday.
The victory guarantees the Bears a spot in the state playoffs, which start Nov. 12.
“We’ve had three tough weeks,” Bears head coach John Poitevint said. “It wasn’t pretty but we got it done. Offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties and we should have scored a few more times. We have to clean that up.”
It took Mountain View only four plays on the game’s opening possession to light up the scoreboard. Facing a third-and-eight from its own 49, Raphael Nelson took a handoff on the counter and raced around the vacated left end of the line and down the sideline for the touchdown. Carson Van Horn added the extra point and the Bears (4-5, 1-2) were up 7-0.
Peachtree Ridge was unable to sustain a drive on its first chance on offense and Mountain View again moved into Lions (3-6, 0-3) territory. However the drive stalled and Van Horn came up short on a 46-yard field goal attempt.
Late in the quarter, the Bears started its next drive on its own 39. Meiki Williams then carried on five straight plays and totaled 36 yards to move the ball to the Peachtree Ridge 25. From there, quarterback Mason Kidd found Sean Reese open down the right seam for the 25-yard scoring strike. The extra point snap was bobbled and the attempted pass fell incomplete on the two point conversion, giving Mountain View a 13-0 lead.
Peachtree Ridge came to life on its next series as three completions from Lions quarterback Hayden Thompson moved the ball to the Bears’ 38. Penalties for offensive pass interference and a false start along with a sack of Thompson thwarted the drive.
Right before half, Peachtree Ridge was driving again when Sha’Marr Peoples fumbled for the Lions and the ball was recovered on the Mountain View 44 by the Bears’ Trey Moss. A 19 yard run by Williams moved the ball to the Peachtree Ridge 40. Three completions, including a bubble screen for 25 yards to Terell Battle set up Van Horn for a 40-yard field goal attempt. This time, the kick was good and the home team headed to the locker room at half with a 16-0 lead.
Facing a certain end to its season if it didn’t rally, Peachtree Ridge took the opening kickoff and moved as far as the Bears’ 36 where it faced fourth down and nine. Josh Evans scrambled and tried to find an open receiver but his attempt fell to the turf incomplete to end the drive which had consumed half of the third quarter.
From that point on, the teams traded possessions for the remainder of the game.
“It’s like we tell our team, winning solves everything,” Poitevint said. “We feel good about the playoff spot but we have North Gwinnett next week. We’ve seen them on film and they are a good team and we have to go over there and it’s a tough place to win.”
Mountain View 16, Peachtree Ridge 0
Peachtree Ridge 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mountain View 7 9 0 0 — 16
FIRST QUARTER
Mountain View: Raphael Nelson 51 run (Carson Van Horn kick) 10:55
SECOND QUARTER
Mountain View: Sean Reese 25 pass from Mason Kidd (pass failed) 11:55
Mountain View: Van Horn 40 FG, 1:41
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
None
