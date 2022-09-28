The Dacula and Mountain View football teams open Region 8-AAAAAAA play with an important matchup that likely will factor heavily into the playoff hunt in a difficult region. The game will be played Thursday, moved up a day to avoid weather from Hurricane Ian.
Mountain View, off last week, brings the momentum of back-to-back wins into region play. It edged Jackson County 24-17 on Sept. 9 and followed it up with a 55-3 rout of Lanier two weeks ago.
In the win over Lanier, Jayden Dooley was 13 of 17 passing for 203 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 103 yards on only four carries. Gemyel Allen (87 percent blocking grade, seven pancake blocks) and Nate Lee (87 percent blocking grade, six pancake blocks) led the way on the line, and Zyon Davis was a playmaker with a 43-yard run and six catches for 80 yards.
The Bears’ top defensive performers in that win included Terrell Battle (six tackles, three pass breakups, one caused fumble, one interception, three stops on third down), Santana Banner (seven tackles, one stop on third down) and Maurice Mills (seven tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, one stop on third down).
Dacula notched its first win (25-0 over Tucker on Sept. 9), but returned from its off week with a heartbreaking loss last Friday. The Falcons led Denmark 18-0 in the second half and 25-7 after the third quarter before surrendering the lead in a 28-25 loss. The Danes’ game-winning score was a punt return TD.
Dacula dominated much of last week’s game before the late collapse. Its defense kept Denmark from crossing midfield in the first half and provided a TD, while Jayden Bethea’s TD runs on offense were a bright spot on that side of the ball.
