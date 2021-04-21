CANTON — Mountain View’s boys soccer team went on the road for a 3-0 win over Cherokee in Wednesday’s first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The victory was the first in the playoffs in program history.
Juan Atehortua, Ezra Hoffman and Obed Salmeron had the Bears’ goals, while Rafael Fernandez and Sammy Ismael had assists.
Mountain View also earned a home game in the second round against South Forsyth, which upset Region 7-AAAAAAA champion Discovery in the first round.
