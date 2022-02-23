As the clock was winding down, Mountain View shooting guard Mike White hit the winning basket Wednesday night in a 57-56, overtime win at Denmark in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball playoffs.
White scored nine of his 21 points in overtime — all nine scored by the Bears in the extra period.
“It feels good. We haven’t been here since 2018,” White said. “We've just been working as a team all year. We really deserved this. Now we've got to be working and pushing through.”
At the beginning of the game, points were hard to come by. Both teams were playing extremely aggressively. The Bears scored the first points off of a baseline drive, then went cold. The Danes went scoreless until forward Jayden Hilliman got fouled while driving to the hoop. It was tied 10-10 after a quarter.
“For us, it was the first time any of these kids had been in the state tournament,” Bears head coach B.J. Roy said. “So they’re nervous. We haven’t faced an elimination game. We qualified based upon our regular-season record.”
The Bears started to feel more comfortable and started a 7-0 run to begin the second quarter, but quickly after small forward Maksim Vinogradav came by and laid the ball up.
Hilliman hustled after every rebound and loose ball. On one of the Danes’ possessions, he missed his shot but muscled his way in to get the offensive rebound over three Bears, then missed again, grabbed his rebound, missed again, and tried again but this team got fouled and got the basket to go in for an and-one.
The Bears went on to outscore the Danes 20-12 and went to halftime 26-16 lead.
The Danes opened the second half with Vinogradav zipping a pass to shooting guard Kourtland Tolbert, who drove to the cup with ease. The Bears’ shooting guard Chance Boothe answered right back with a mid-range jumper.
The Danes were chopping off the Bears’ lead. With 3:22 remaining in the third, Tolbert ripped the ball away and ran the fast break himself. As he was driving, he got fouled but still kept his focus on finishing and got the basket to drop for the and 1. That cut the lead to one and Mountain View immediately called timeout.
With five seconds left on the clock down two, the Danes had to score quickly. Tolbert took the inbound pass and sprinted down the court to attack the paint and laid the ball in, sending the game to overtime at 48-48.
The Danes took their first lead of the game in overtime when Vinogradov went to the free-throw line. White followed up with a mid-range jumper over Hilliman. On the very next possession, White made another mid-range jump shot to retake the lead.
The Danes’ scored all their points from the free-throw line and that helped them get the biggest lead of the night with four with under 20 seconds to go. The Bears knew they had to hurry up the offense and that’s when White hit a crazy fade away 3-pointer to bring the Bears within 56-55.
The Bears' full-court press worked to perfection and the Danes gave up a crucial turnover while trying to inbound the ball.
The Bears gave the ball to their hot hand and White ran to the win and knocked down the 3-pointer for the game-winning buzzer-beater.
“It's a great group of kids, they worked hard, they focused, and did not give up,” Roy said. “It says a lot about Mike as a sophomore to step up and hit a three down the stretch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.