LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View rallied from an early deficit to defeat South Forsyth 4-3 in Game 1 of its first-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff doubleheader before rolling to a 10-1 win in the nightcap to complete the sweep Wednesday at the Top of the Mountain.
Tyshon Patty's walk-off hit capped a rally after the Bears (17-15) fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the third in Game 1.
Cooper Johnson had two hits and drove in a run to help spark the comeback, while Landen Fernandez tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run home run setting up Patty's heroics in the bottom of the seventh, which scored Wyatt Fooks.
Sebastian Fernandez joined Johnson with two hits in the opener, while Ryan Heishman went the distance on the mound, allowing just the three early runs and four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
In Game 2, Fooks had three hits and drove in three runs, but it was T.J. Murcia gave Mountain View the lead for good with his third-inning grand slam.
That was more than enough support for Patty, who allowed just four hits, a walk and one run and fanned seven over five innings to pick up the win. Justin Hannan (one strikeout) and Max Hobgood (two strikeouts) each threw a scoreless inning of relief to close out the win.
Patty, Johnson, Jackson Smith and Malachi Jeffries each chipped in a hit for the Bears, who will travel to Newnan for a second-round series next Tuesday.
