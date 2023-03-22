HOSCHTON — Motivated by near misses the last two boys soccer seasons, Mill Creek is making up for it this season.
The Hawks, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, kept things rolling Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over Buford, improving to 10-2 overall and 6-0, alone in first place, in Region 8-AAAAAAA. Their 10 wins are their most in a season since 2017, but what they wanted most is a state playoff appearance, their first since 2018.
They already have clinched that coveted postseason berth, even more rewarding after tiebreakers cost them a playoff spot the past two years.
“We have a lot of seniors that have been in the program and have been on the varsity since they were freshmen and sophomores, so they have a lot of experience,” said Mill Creek boys coach Stephen George, who took over the program in 2019. “We have a lot of dangerous attacking players. You look at our scores and we’re scoring a lot of goals and it’s because these guys have been on varsity since they were freshmen. We’re just trying to get the most out of it this year while we’ve got them. We’re certainly motivated because the last two years we’ve lost out (on the state playoffs) on tiebreakers. They’re more motivated than any group I’ve coached at Mill Creek so far.”
The potent Mill Creek offense took off quickly Tuesday in the team’s eighth straight win, taking a 1-0 lead early when Max Mitchell scored off an assist from Oliver Gomes. In the 31st minute, Mitchell broke into space, took his time and slipped a shot in for a 2-0 lead that held through halftime.
It could have easily been 5-0 if not for a trio of top-notch saves from Buford goalkeeper Tate Browning.
“You’ve got to give the goalkeeper a lot of credit,” George said of Browning. “He got called upon a lot and made some fantastic saves, some of the best saves I’ve seen this season.”
Less than three minutes into the second half, Jesse Lee’s goal stretched the advantage to 3-0. Eight minutes later, Buford closed within 3-1 when Andrik Castro scored of an assist from Jefry Lopez.
The score held until the 73rd minute when Josh Mendoza scored off Lee’s assist for a 4-1 edge.
However, Buford (4-9, 3-4) kept coming and answered back less than four minutes later on a goal from Davin Hurley that was set up by Jony Vazquez. Mill Creek tacked on its final goal in the 77th minute when Logan Irvin scored for a 5-2 lead.
“Buford’s a good team, they’ve got some dangerous players,” George said. “I thought overall we managed the game pretty well and created a lot of goal-scoring opportunities. We scored five goals but maybe could have scored more if we had been a bit more clinical.”
