Mill Creek (Home) vs Buford 2023 (Region Game)-01.jpg

Mill Creek's Logan Irvin (24) celebrates his goal against Buford with teammates on March 21, 2023.

 Melanie Hudson

HOSCHTON — Motivated by near misses the last two boys soccer seasons, Mill Creek is making up for it this season.

The Hawks, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, kept things rolling Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over Buford, improving to 10-2 overall and 6-0, alone in first place, in Region 8-AAAAAAA. Their 10 wins are their most in a season since 2017, but what they wanted most is a state playoff appearance, their first since 2018.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.