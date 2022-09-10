DULUTH — The Duluth Wildcats received a special visitor before Friday’s high school football game when 1980 Heisman Trophy winner and Duluth grad George Rogers gave the team an inspirational speech before the game.
“Always good to be back home,” said Rogers. “You have to build in order to win and that is what I see these young men doing. This program is definitely on the right track."
Motivated by their pre-game guest, the Wildcats (2-1) — trailing by a touchdown in the fourth quarter — stormed back to defeat the Chamblee Bulldogs (2-1) by the score of 20-14 on Friday night.
“It took all four quarters and the full 48 minutes to beat a really good football team,” said Duluth head coach Cam Jones. "All of our hard work in the offseason gave us the ability to show the resiliency we demonstrated during crunch time in tonight’s game.
“Also, hat's off to George Rogers. He met with the kids at the team breakfast this morning and let them know that they can achieve really great things in life. It was so inspiring.”
Down 14-7 after a Chamblee touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Duluth quickly moved down the field behind the legs of River Thompson-Brown and David Jamieson. On first and goal, Jamieson completed the drive by calling his own number and scampering the final four for the score. After the PAT, the game was tied again at 14-14.
The Duluth defense stopped the Bulldogs to give the Wildcats one last chance to win the game.
After racing down the field with little time left, the Wildcats faced a crucial third down at the Chamblee 35-yard line. That is when Tavion Jackson hauled in a beautiful over the shoulder catch on a pass from Jamieson to give Duluth a first and goal.
On the next play, Demarco Ward lined up in the Wildcat formation and plunged into the end zone to give Duluth the lead. The PAT failed but the Wildcats still led 20-14 with only 29 seconds left in the game.
After being stymied for much of the first quarter, the Wildcats offense got on track late in the quarter.
Thompson-Brown broke several tackles and rumbled down to the Chamblee 34-yard line. On the ensuing play, Thompson-Brown sprinted 34 yards untouched for the first Wildcat score of the night. A successful PAT by Mathias Ruelas gave Duluth an early 7-0 lead with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter.
The second quarter featured great defensive efforts by both teams. However, Chamblee finally had a bit of luck fall their way late in the quarter as the Bulldog special teams rose to the occasion.
Daniel Chavez executed a beautiful 50-yard punt that was downed at the Duluth 2-yard line. After holding Duluth to a three and out, the Bulldogs partially blocked a Wildcat punt and took over at the Duluth 30.
With only seconds remaining in the half, Larry Harris took a Fabian Walker pass and tight-roped the sideline for a 15-yard TD. Chavez booted the PAT to tie the game at 7-7 at the half.
Following a quiet third quarter, the fourth quarter produced fireworks by both teams.
The Bulldogs began to breakthrough offensively early in the fourth quarter after a Wildcat punt pinned Chamblee at its own 3-yard line.
The Bulldogs methodically moved out to their own 35-yard line, then Walker raced 65 yards for a Chamblee TD. The PAT gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead at the 7:50 mark of the fourth quarter.
Knowing that they must respond, the Wildcats went on the prowl for the game-winning surge.
Chamblee 14
Duluth 20
Chamblee 0 7 0 7 - 14
Duluth 7 0 0 13 - 20
FIRST QUARTER
Duluth: 34 run River Thompson-Brown (Mathias Ruelas kick) 2:22
SECOND QUARTER
Chamblee: Larry Harris 15 pass from Fabian Walker (Daniel Chavez kick) 0:19
THIRD QUARTER
FOURTH QUARTER
Chamblee: Fabian Walker 65 run (Chavez kick) 7:50
Duluth: David Jamieson 4 run (Ruelas kick) 3:54
Duluth: Demarco Ward 1 run (Ruelas kick failed) 0:29
Scenes from the Seckinger at Shiloh High School Football Game on September 9, 2022.
