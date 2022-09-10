Photographer
Duluth High School vs. Chamblee 9.9.2022 - Football Final Score: 20 Duluth 14 Chamblee

 Eric Graham

DULUTH — The Duluth Wildcats received a special visitor before Friday’s high school football game when 1980 Heisman Trophy winner and Duluth grad George Rogers gave the team an inspirational speech before the game.

“Always good to be back home,” said Rogers. “You have to build in order to win and that is what I see these young men doing. This program is definitely on the right track."

