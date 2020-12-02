The Georgia High School Association held its coin toss Wednesday to determine which football teams will host the quarterfinal round if the two teams involved are equal seeds.
The flip determined the top team in the GHSA bracket is the host for the quarterfinal round in cases of equal seeding. In all other cases, the higher-seeded team hosts the game.
Another coin flip will be held next week to determine the home team for semifinal matchups if the teams are equal seeds.
For Gwinnett teams in Class AAAAAAA, the result means Collins Hill, Grayson and Norcross are guaranteed home quarterfinal games if they win their second-round games Friday. If Archer wins Friday against Milton, it has to play on the road in the quarterfinals against the Lowndes-North Cobb winner.
The flip also was good for Buford, which is guaranteed a home quarterfinal game if it advances past the second round. If it beats Allatoona this Friday, Dacula has to go on the road for the quarterfinals to either Richmond Hill or Westlake.
Greater Atlanta Christian wasn’t affected either way by the flip — the teams in the upper half of the bracket are lower seeds than the No. 1 Spartans, who are locked into a home quarterfinal with a second-round win.
That wasn’t the case in Class A Private for Wesleyan, which could face a road quarterfinal if top seed Savannah Christian defeats Pacelli in the second round.
