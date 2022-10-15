BUFORD — Round 1 of Buford-Mill Creek football lived up to its billing, on and off the field.

A crowd of more than 10,000 overflowed the Wolves’ Tom Riden Stadium to see a back-and-forth battle of two nationally ranked football teams Friday night, college coaches littered the sidelines, including head coaches Kirby Smart of Georgia and Ryan Day of Ohio State, and a statewide audience watched on GPB as Alabama commits Justice Haynes of Buford and Caleb Downs of Mill Creek traded big plays.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.