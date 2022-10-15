BUFORD — Round 1 of Buford-Mill Creek football lived up to its billing, on and off the field.
A crowd of more than 10,000 overflowed the Wolves’ Tom Riden Stadium to see a back-and-forth battle of two nationally ranked football teams Friday night, college coaches littered the sidelines, including head coaches Kirby Smart of Georgia and Ryan Day of Ohio State, and a statewide audience watched on GPB as Alabama commits Justice Haynes of Buford and Caleb Downs of Mill Creek traded big plays.
In the end, No. 1 Buford’s first-half surge was enough to hold off No. 3 Mill Creek’s comeback effort for a 39-27 victory in the first varsity football game between the neighboring high schools. The Wolves (7-0, 2-0) now have the inside track to the Region 8-AAAAAAA title thanks to a huge night from Haynes.
The senior running back rushed 21 times for 218 yards — though 33 came on a fake punt — and two touchdowns, threw a 25-yard halfback pass to set up a score and added a 37-yard kickoff return.
“He’s special,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said.
Appling’s team used big plays to build a 25-6 lead midway through the second quarter, then held Mill Creek (6-1, 1-1) off the rest of the way. The Hawks got within 32-27 a minute into the fourth quarter, but Buford scored on the next possession on a 16-yard TD run from Haynes to stretch the lead back to 39-27.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Appling, whose team overcame 13 penalties for 98 yards. “We’ve got to play clean against guys like that. When you get a turnover and don’t capitalize on it, (it hurts). But you did capitalize on a punt return (with a TD). It’s 7A football, 7A playoff-type football. When two of the top teams in the state play each other, it’s going to be a game like this.”
The Wolves’ fourth-quarter drive that stretched the lead back to two scores was aided by two big Mill Creek penalties, a personal foul and an unsportsmanlike conduct for a player taking his helmet off on the field. Mill Creek, which lost two-way starter Cole Mullins to a knee injury on the first series, had eight penalties for 76 yards, missed an extra point, had a field goal blocked and gave up a long punt return TD.
Downs, in addition to logging a full game at safety, rushed for two TDs and had a third called back on an illegal shift penalty. He rushed seven times for 81 yards, caught six passes for 53 yards and returned a kickoff 38 yards.
Mill Creek’s Hayden Clark threw for 175 yards and touchdowns to Makhail Wood and Brendan Jenkins, but it wasn’t enough for the Hawks — ranked No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps and No. 21 by USA Today — to get past Buford — ranked No. 7 by USA Today and No. 8 by MaxPreps.
“We kept on fighting, made some plays,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “It was back and forth. The problem was we dug ourselves a hole. We had two busted coverages in the first half, just wide open. Some of that’s on (Buford), they do a good job of motioning and shifting. We had a turnover there. Usually when you have two good teams, it’s about penalties, turnovers, missed opportunities. That’s what happened and they’re a good team.”
Buford struck most of the early blows, including a scoring drive on the game’s opening possession. Haynes’ 25-yard halfback pass to Eli McElwaney got the Wolves to the 1-yard line, setting up a quarterback sneak from Dylan Wittke.
Wittke, who struggled in his team’s most recent game two weeks ago, threw for 104 yards to boost a Buford rushing attack that tallied 258 yards.
“Dylan Wittke had two straight great weeks of practice,” Appling said. “He’s been throwing the heck out of the ball. I’m glad he got a chance to show it tonight. I’m proud of that boy. From what happened two weeks ago to coming back to practice, working, leading his team, not complaining about the situation. He just said, ‘Coach, I'm going to fix it.' And he fixed it tonight.”
Mill Creek answered with a long drive, but Alijah Williams blocked the Hawks’ 29-yard field goal attempt. Jadon Perlotte’s interception set up another Buford score, a 30-yard field goal by Mario Ventura for an 11-0 lead that held to the end of the first quarter.
Clark hit Wood for a 36-yard TD early in the second quarter that briefly brought the visitors within a score, but big plays from Buford changed the momentum. The Wolves answered with a scoring drive that featured two long passing plays — both receivers were wide open and uncovered — the first a 41-yarder from Wittke to Sam Harkness and the second a 22-yard TD from Wittke to McElwaney.
Buford pushed the lead to 25-6 moments later when Jordan Allen returned a punt 82 yards for a TD with 6:32 left in the first half. It almost got worse when Mill Creek fumbled a handoff on the first snap of the next series and Buford took over at the Hawks’ 34-yard line. But a 7-yard tackle for loss from Josh Anglin and Nick Maxey on first down, followed by a 10-yard loss on a sack by Anglin on second down led to forcing a Wolves punt.
Mill Creek then marched 80 yards in seven plays, the last a 7-yard TD run by Downs with 1:46 left in the half. A short kickoff return along with an illegal block forced Buford to start the next drive on its own 2-yard line with 1:41 left in the first half. The Mill Creek defense held and forced a fourth-and-three from its own 9-yard line.
That’s when Appling shocked everyone in the stadium with a fake punt from inside his own 10 with slightly more than a minute left in the half.
“(Former Buford coach) Jess Simpson told me the other day, ‘Don’t leave any stone unturned, don’t be scared to call anything,’” Appling said. “They had all the momentum in the world. They had way too much time, way too many timeouts. I just felt like the people we had on the field at the time were better than theirs. I was like, ‘We’re just going to run the play and see if we can get a first down.' Obviously, we punched it out and we were able to keep an 11-point lead at halftime.”
Haynes took the short snap and rumbled 33 yards to keep possession instead of giving the ball back to Mill Creek with good field position. The Wolves didn’t turn it into points, but the conversion secured its double-figure lead through halftime.
“When (Appling) gave the call, I said, ‘Let’s go, let’s go,'” Haynes said. “I just kind of ran with it.”
The teams traded TDs early in the second half — a 56-yard TD run by Haynes and a 6-yard TD pass from Clark to Jenkins — before Buford caught a break on its next possession. Wittke appeared to be sacked and fumbled 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage (and Mill Creek recovered), but the referee ruled it was an incomplete pass. The Wolves gave a break back, though, when it fumbled a punt late in the third quarter, which set up Downs’ 12-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter that trimmed the deficit to 32-27.
Haynes, along with Mill Creek’s two costly penalties, led the responding drive for a 39-27 edge on his TD run.
“It means a lot (to beat Mill Creek),” said Haynes, who transferred before this season after playing three seasons at Blessed Trinity. “There was a lot of chatter. It’s a rivalry game. They were talking a lot on social media. We just let it slide. It feels really good right now. I can’t wait to go in the locker room and celebrate with my boys. I know how much we’ve wanted this. We’ve been hearing Mill Creek is the No. 1 team in the state a lot and we believe we’re the No. 1 team in the state and the No. 1 team in the nation as well. Hearing that was an insult to us, and we had to prove a point.”
Buford’s defense held Mill Creek well below its 46-point scoring average, but it still took a big day from the Wolves’ offense and special teams to beat the Hawks.
“Their offense averaged 46 points a game or something coming in, so we knew we had to put up points,” Haynes said. “Our offense lately, we haven’t been playing to our best capabilities and we knew we had to come out and make a statement.”
BUFORD 39, MILL CREEK 27
Mill Creek 0 14 6 7 — 27
Buford 11 14 7 7 — 39
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Dylan Wittke 1 run (Alijah Williams run) 9:01
Buford: Mario Ventura 30 FG, :16
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Makhail Wood 36 pass from Hayden Clark (kick failed) 10:45
Buford: Eli McElwaney 22 pass from Dylan Wittke (Ventura kick) 7:52
Buford: Jordan Allen 82 punt return (Ventura kick) 6:32
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 7 run (Wood pass from Clark) 1:46
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Justice Haynes 56 run (Ventura kick) 7:57
Mill Creek: Brendan Jenkins 6 pass from Clark (run railed) 3:18
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: Downs 12 run (Jacob Ulrich kick) 11:00
Buford: Haynes 16 run (Ventura kick) 8:49
MC BUF
First downs 17 17
Rushes-yards 26-151 42-258
Passing yards 175 129
Comp-Att-INT 16-32-1 7-15-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 8-76 13-98
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mill Creek: Downs 7-81; Cam Robinson 8-47; Clark 9-19; Jenkins 1-4; Kevin Mitchell 1-0. Buford: Haynes 21-218; Justin Baker 5-21; Trelain Maddox 3-10; Christian Butler 2-8; Wittke 8-8; Team 2-0; Tyshun White 1-(minus-7).
PASSING - Mill Creek: Clark 16-32-1, 175. Buford: Wittke 6-14-0, 104; Haynes 1-1-0, 25.
RECEIVING - Mill Creek: Downs 6-53; Wood 4-63; Jenkins 3-24; Jamal Anderson 2-26; Robinson 1-9. Buford: McElwaney 2-47; Sam Harkness 1-41; White 1-16; Allen 1-13; Maddox 1-7; K.J. Bolden 1-5.
