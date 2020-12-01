Brookwood grad N’dea Jones, a senior at Texas A&M, earned two more honors Tuesday when she was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week and was one of 30 selections nationally on the watch list for the Wooden Award, given to the top women’s college basketball player.
Jones picked up the SEC award after a previous week that included a career-high 25 points on 66.7 percent shooting, along with 11 rebounds, against Lamar. She drew 13 fouls in that win. She was 8-for-10 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds against No. 19 DePaul, giving her 28 career double-doubles, only six away from becoming the Aggies’ all-time leader.
Jones leads 12th-ranked Texas A&M in scoring (21.0) and rebounding (10.5). She was previously named to national watch lists for the Katrina McClain Award, the Naismith Trophy and the Wade Trophy.
