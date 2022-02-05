girls-3.JPG
Scenes from the middle school basketball championships 2/4/22

 Jamie Spaar

LILBURN — Moore Middle’s girls basketball team won the Gwinnett County Middle School Eastern Division championship Friday with a 34-32 win over Trickum at Parkview.

Coco Za’Rihanna powered the victory with 26 points, sending Moore into Tuesday’s Gwinnett County Middle School championship game at Summerour Middle.

Corrin Servier (12 points) and Jonna Snelling (eight points) were the top scorers for Trickum.

