The Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the appointment of Monte Ortel to executive director of the Gwinnett Sports Commission and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Tuesday.
Ortel previously served as the tournament director of the annual Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Gwinnett's PGA Tour Champions event, for the past three years.
“We are excited to expand Monte’s leadership role within our organization as executive director of both the Gwinnett Sports Commission and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic," said Stan Hall, GCVB's chief operating officer. "Monte will continue his role as overseeing the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and assume the role of executive director of the Gwinnett Sports Commission. Both divisions of our overall organization are connected in many ways and Monte’s leadership will create even more continuity. His background makes him ideal to serve in this capacity.”
The executive director of the Gwinnett Sports Commission will manage the economic development efforts through coordinating and developing Gwinnett’s role as a leading site for sports events involving youth, collegiate, amateur and professional organizations. The executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic will oversee all aspects of the tournament operations.
Ortel also serves on the PGA Tour Champions Advisory Board, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Sports Network Advisory Board and Gwinnett Championship Foundation Board.
“I’m thrilled and honored to have this opportunity with the Gwinnett Sports Commission while continuing my leadership role with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic," Ortel said. "I look forward to working more closely with all our sports organizations, community partners and the talented GCVB/Explore Gwinnett team members to build on the successful platform that has been established.”
Prior to becoming the tournament director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Ortel has spent 16 years managing PGA Tour events as executive director of The Greenbrier Classic, director of operations for Turning Stone Resort Championship and tournament operations manager with the 84 LUMBER Classic.
Ortel resides in Gwinnett County with his wife Amber and three daughters.