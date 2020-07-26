PALMETTO, Fla. — Monique Billings’ third WNBA season got off to a phenomenal start.
Billings scored a career-high 30 points Sunday, and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Dallas Wings 105-95 at the Feld Entertainment Center. Her previous career high was 16 points in 2019.
The 6-foot-4 forward made 10 of 14 shots and 10 of 12 free throws, along with grabbing 13 rebounds in the win.
Atlanta also got big games from Betnijah Laney (career-high 19 points), Chennedy Carter (18 points, eight assists), Elizabeth Williams (17 points, seven rebounds) and Shekinna Stricklen (16 points). Williams went 7-for-7 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.
The Dream played without Glory Johnson and Kalani Brown, who both tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.