An 0-3 start to Region 4-AAAAAAA play, including close losses to Grayson and Parkview, couldn’t keep South Gwinnett’s football team from the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The Comets rebounded from an ugly, turnover-filled loss to Brookwood on Oct. 29 for a clutch, 13-6 win over Newton last Friday to clinch a postseason berth.
The victory ended a three-year playoff drought for South.
“Very proud,” first-year South head coach Bryan Lamar said after the win. “We’ve been so close all year with the exception of last week where we just turned the ball over a bunch of times. We’ve been in it. We were close to beating Grayson, we were up on Parkview and let that one get away. We’ve been fighting our butts off all year. I’ve been telling the guys to stick with the process and tonight we just finished the drill.”
The first-round matchup against Region 2-AAAAAAA champion McEachern will be a challenge. The Indians’ overall record isn’t impressive (thanks to non-region losses to Grayson, Marietta, Newton and Milton), but they went 4-0 in region play to close the season with victories over Campbell, Newnan, East Coweta and Pebblebrook.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.